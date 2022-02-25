One detained after OC deputies respond to calls of assault at Trabuco Hills High School

One person was detained at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo after deputies responded to the campus for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Students, staff at school were told to shelter in place while deputies searched the area.

Details of the incident were not released. It is unknown if anyone was injured or if any students were involved.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with video or information about the incident to contact OC Sheriff’s dispatch at 714-647-7000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

