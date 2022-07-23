One dead after fire destroys home in Glassell Park

A person was found dead Saturday inside a home destroyed by fire in Glassell Park.

The blaze at 2603 W. Crestmoore Place was reported at 9:50 a.m., according to spokeswoman Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 1,093-square-foot home was built in 1921, Stewart said.

The fire also damaged a second building, she added.

"An immediate fire attack ensued with firefighters establishing hand lines on the exterior of the building as well as defending the exposed neighboring homes from damage," Stewart said.

The 35 firefighters dispatched to the scene put out the flames in 21 minutes, she said.

"During their operation, firefighters located the remains of one victim at the back of the structure," she said. "Human Remains Detection K9s responded to search the premise and did not locate any additional victims."

The gender and age of the victim were not available and the coroner's office will determine the cause of death, Stewart said. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Steward said that a Los Angeles police officer "was transported to the hospital in fair condition for smoke inhalation."

"LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section is conducting an active, on- going investigation in coordination with LAPD," Stewart said.