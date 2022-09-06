Officials searching for inmate who walked away from LA County fire camp

article

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County.

Matthew Wells was discovered missing Monday, Sept. 5 at 2:45 p.m. during a head count, according to CDCR.

A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted and law enforcement agencies are searching for him.

Wells is considered a minimum-security inmate. It is unclear how we managed to walk away.

Wells is 36-years-old, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

He was transferred from Humboldt County on Nov. 9, 2021 and was sentenced to four years for first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon or an addict, CDCR stated.

Anyone who sees Wells should immediately contact 911 or Special Service Agent Guillermo Moreno at (951) 232-3695.