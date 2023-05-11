Officer involved in pursuit crash in Burbank

Burbank police Thursday detained one person and sought two other people after a vehicle pursuit in which an officer reportedly was injured in a crash.

According to authorities, the crash happened at Avon Street and Whitnall Highway. The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries; the patrol car was seen with heavy damage to the underside of the vehicle.

One suspect was stopped by police in a nearby backyard, but the others were not immediately found.

A search continued Thursday morning -- and area residents were advised to lock their doors and be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

City News Service contributed to this report.

