Off-duty LAPD officer arrested

May 22, 2024
LOS ANGELES - An off-duty LAPD officer was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the department said. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on Tuesday, May 21, a community member called to report an assault with a deadly weapon on the 8600 block of Belford Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as off-duty Officer Richard Podkowski. Details surrounding the assault were not released. 

Podkowski was arrested and is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation. 

Podkowski has been with the Los Angeles Police Department since 2018 and is assigned to West Bureau.