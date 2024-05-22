4 Colombian nationals arrested in Glendale for alleged 'burglary tourism'

article

Police in Glendale arrested four Colombian nationals this week in connection with what they said was a "burglary tourism" ring, including one person who was arrested just weeks ago after a high-speed police chase.

Bryan Martinez Vargas, 28, Jose Antonio Velasquez, 28, Edison Arley Pinzon Fandino, 27, and Luis Carlos Moreno, 29, were arrested Monday night for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, Glendale police said they saw Vargas driving out of a cul-de-sac without the lights on. Officers searched the car, and found a video camera connected to a portable battery pack, disguised with leaves.

After investigating in the cul-de-sac, officers also found freshly disturbed dirt in a planter outside of one of the homes, leading officers to believe that Vargas and the others had set up the camera in the planter, to observe when people were leaving their homes. In addition to the camera, officers found a hard hat and vest — which they said could be used as a ruse to approach homes — and jewelry boxes.

The four men were arrested. But for Vargas, this was the second time in just three weeks that Glendale police arrested him. The last time was on April 30. Officers responded to a burglary in progress, and Vargas and another suspect drove off. When the chase ended, Vargas and the other suspect, according to police, tossed stolen items and a WiFi signal jammer, which police said they used to disrupt home security systems.

Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid called Vargas' second recent arrest this week "frustrating," and that it "underscores the ongoing challenges our officers confront in safeguarding our community."

Glendale officials said the four arrested this week were part of a "burglary tourism" operation, which the department said is "where thieves from South America enter the U.S. under the guise of tourism and target affluent neighborhoods for burglaries."

Last year, Orange County officials urged the country of Chile to crack down on so-called "burglary tourists" from abusing Chilean visas which, because of an agreement with the U.S., don't require criminal background checks. Chile is the only South American country that's part of the program. But the four arrested Monday are Colombian nationals, not Chilean nationals.