OC mom accused of pouring Drano into husband's lemonade

An Irvine mother was arrested, accused of poisoning her husband.

Irvine police say the husband had fallen ill over the course of a month and became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness. According to a report from FOX News, the husband claims his wife tried to poison his lemonade with Drano, a chemical drain cleaner.

In need of evidence, he began filming and eventually turned over the video to police.

Photos shared with FOX 11 show the woman pouring liquid from big red container.

Detectives served a search warrant at the couple’s home and arrested 45-year-old Yue Yu.

She was booked into the Orange County Jail. The couple has been together for 10 years and have two young children. The husband has filed a restraining order against Yue.

The victim sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover.