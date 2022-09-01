OC caretaker accused of sexual assault on disabled woman

A caretaker suspected of sexually assaulting a disabled woman at a care facility in Mission Viejo was arrested Thursday.

Gil Franco Carpentero has been caring for intellectual and developmentally disabled adults for the past 10 years, sheriff's investigators said. A woman reported in December that Carpentero sexually assaulted her. Investigators recently acquired evidence linking Carpentero to the alleged attack, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Carpentero, 64, of Tustin was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a dependent adult, authorities said. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

Investigators are concerned there may be more potential victims and asked anyone with relevant information to call 714-647-7419. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.