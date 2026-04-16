Transatlantic budget airline scraps all LAX flights amid $200-a-barrel fuel crisis

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The Brief Norse Atlantic Airways has canceled all summer flights from LAX to London, Paris, and Rome, effective immediately due to a global fuel crisis. Soaring oil prices, hitting $200 per barrel amid Middle East conflict, made the long-haul Los Angeles routes financially unsustainable. Impacted travelers are being offered full refunds, rebooking for alternate dates, or a travel credit worth the original price plus 25%.



Norse Atlantic Airways has abruptly scrapped its entire summer schedule at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as the aviation industry reels from a massive spike in jet fuel costs.

The budget carrier cited the ongoing conflict involving Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz as the primary drivers behind the "unforeseen global fuel crisis."

What we know:

Norse Atlantic is removing all direct service from LAX to London, Paris, and Rome for the upcoming peak season.

The airline noted that these specific routes are among its longest, making them "highly exposed" to the price of oil, which has surged to $200 per barrel.

By cutting these high-risk routes, the airline aims to protect its "sustainable future" and maintain reliability for its remaining network.

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Operations will now focus on more resilient routes from the East Coast, such as New York and Orlando, as well as international services to Bangkok and Cape Town.

What they're saying:

In an official statement, the airline blamed the cancellations due to "the unforeseen global fuel crisis."

"We unfortunately — with heavy heart — had to cancel our beloved LAX routes with too high fuel risk exposure," the airline said.

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Norse further emphasized that the decision was made to "remain a reliable service to most of our passengers this summer and for the future."

What's next:

Travelers should prepare for a tightening of the budget transatlantic market in Southern California.

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With Norse’s exit, competition at LAX decreases just as major carriers like United and Delta warn of rising ticket prices and fuel surcharges.

What you can do:

If your flight is canceled, Norse Atlantic offers three options:

Full Refund: Request a total reimbursement of the ticket price.

Travel Credit: Opt for a voucher worth the full ticket price plus an additional 25% bonus.

Rebooking: Reschedule your travel for a different date where service is available. Passengers should check the Reschedule your travel for a different date where service is available. Passengers should check the Norse Atlantic website directly, as current listings already show no availability for the affected LAX routes.