'Noche De Estrellas' returns to Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

On Friday night, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach will be holding Noche De Estrellas (Night of the Stars).



The event features live music, Mexican drumming and dance, a DJ, a free educational lotería game with prizes, and the ambiance of the aquarium at night. Guests will learn about marine life and the environment through several organizations that will take part in the event.



Good Day LA spoke with Rosa Bautista, the chief advisor and executive operations manager for Mujeres de la Tierra about their role in the event, and featured the Sonsoles Band, who will be performing Friday night.



The event runs Friday, March 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The aquarium will remain open late so guests can explore the aquarium, dive into bilingual educational programming, and dance to the sounds of cumbia, salsa, mariachi, and other rhythms with two live bands and a DJ.



Reservations are needed for the event and that information can be found on their website.