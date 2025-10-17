'No Kings' protest near me: What to know about the Oct. 18 rallies being held across SoCal
LOS ANGELES - Big crowds of protesters are expected Saturday across the U.S. in opposition to what some are characterizing as increasingly authoritarian practices by President Donald Trump.
Where are the protests?
Local perspective:
The "No Kings Day" demonstrations are planned for more than 2,500 locations, with multiple protests scheduled across Southern California.
More than 200 rallies are planned for California, including 10 in Los Angeles County, organizers with Service Employees International Union Local 721, representing public service workers in Southern California with more than 100,000 members, said.
Here are the rallies happening in the region on Saturday:
- Alhambra: 10 a.m. to noon at Alhambra Park
- Aliso Viejo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Commons
- Bakersfield: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millcreek Park
- Beaumont: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Walmart Supercenter
- Beverly Hills: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Roxbury Park
- Big Bear: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Freedom Corner in front of Vons
- Burbank: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln Park
- Carpinteria: 10 a.m. to noon at Seal Fountain
- Cathedral City: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Avenue Lalo Guerrero
- Covina: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Plaza Park
- Crestline: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anti-Fascist Corner
- El Segundo: 10 a.m. to noon at El Segundo sign
- Fillmore: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fillmore City Hall
- Glendale: Noon to 2 p.m. at Public Plaza outside Social Security Office
- Hemet: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Democracy Center
- Hollywood: Noon to 3:30 p.m. at Hollywood Blvd. and N. Vermont Ave
- Laguna Beach: 10 a.m. to noon at Main Beach
- Lakewood: Noon to 2 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall
- Lake Elsinore: 10 a.m. to noon at all four corners of the Dexter and Central intersection
- Long Beach: Noon to 3:45 p.m. at Ocean and Junipero
- Los Angeles: 10 a.m. to noon at Unidad Park and Community Garden
- Lynwood: Noon to 2:30 p.m. at Atlantic Ave. and Imperial Hwy intersection
- Malibu: Noon to 1 p.m. at Malibu Library
- Newport Beach: Noon to 2 p.m. at Jamboree Road and PCH
- Northridge: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSUN statue
- Ontario: Noon to 2 p.m. at Euclid Avenue median, Bandstand to Holt
- Orange: 10 a.m. to noon at Yorba Park and Green Space (adjacent to Orange Dog Park)
- Palm Springs: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunrise Park
- Pasadena: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall
- Rancho Cucamonga: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rancho Cucamonga City Hall and City Council Chambers
- Rancho Palos Verdes: 10 am. to 12:30 p.m. at Marilyn Ryan Sunset Point Park
- Redlands: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Redlands Bowl
- Temecula: 10 a.m. to noon at Temecula Duck Pond
- Topanga: 1 p.m. to 3p.m. at United States Postal Service
- Ventura: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ventura County Government Center
- San Diego: 10 a.m. to noon at Civic Center Plaza
- Santa Ana: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park
- Santa Barbara: Noon to 3 p.m. at Alameda Park
- Santa Clarita: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Trouble Corner
- Santa Monica: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palisades Park
- Seal Beach: Noon to 2 p.m. at PCH and Main
- Sherman Oaks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sherman Oaks Galleria
- Studio City: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chase Bank located at Laurel and Ventura
- Thousand Oaks: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Victorville: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Victorville Park and Ride
- Whittier: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Whittier City Hall
- Woodland Hills: 10 a.m. to noon at Westfield Topanga Mall NE corner of Topanga Canyon and Victory Boulevard
To see a map and find a demonstration near you, visit nokings.org.
Why is it called ‘No Kings’?
The backstory:
The "No Kings" protest is a response to what organizers call the president's "crackdown on first amendment rights."
Ezra Levin, a leading organizer of Saturday’s protests, pointed to the administration's sweeping immigration crackdown, unprecedented promises to use federal power to influence midterm elections, restrictions on press freedom, and retribution against political opponents. He characterized these steps as a direct threat to constitutionally protected rights.
The last "No Kings" protest occurred on June 14 in thousands of places, largely in response to a military parade in Washington that coincided with the president's birthday, which organizers labeled a "coronation."
The name "No Kings" is derived from the organizers' belief that Trump is "acting like a monarch rather than the leader of a democracy."
The movement's core message is succinctly stated on their website: "America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people."
Who is organizing this?
What we know:
Groups organizing the No Kings protests include the ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, 50501, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, SEIU and United We Dream.
Wasn't there already a "No Kings" Day?
What we know:
The first "No Kings Day" protests on June 14 were organized to coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday and Flag Day when there was a military parade in Washington, DC, in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.
That day, more than 1,800 communities participated in protests meant to oppose what they saw as Trump's power grab.
Previous confrontations
Timeline:
While the June 14 protests were mostly peaceful, confrontations were isolated and did occur:
Los Angeles: Police used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to clear out protesters after the formal event ended. Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids had erupted the week prior.
Portland: Officers fired tear gas and projectiles to disperse a crowd protesting outside a u.s. immigration and customs enforcement building.
Salt Lake City: One protester, Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, was killed when a safety volunteer shot at a person allegedly pointing a rifle at demonstrators, but inadvertently struck Ah Loo.
What they're saying:
The protests have drawn condemnation and political action from officials and leaders.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he hopes Californians remain peaceful, adding that the president "hopes there is disruption, there’s some violence" that he can exploit.
Some conservative politicians have condemned the protests as "Hate America" rallies, while others view the movement as a "patriotic" fight for first amendment rights. House speaker Mike Johnson dubbed the event the "Hate America Rally" at a news conference on Wednesday.
Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott decided to activate the National Guard ahead of the protests, stating: "Texas will deter criminal mischief and work with local law enforcement to arrest anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property."
The Source: This report is based on direct information and data provided by the organizers of the "No Kings" protests, including the comprehensive list of Southern California locations and the total number of rallies. Statements explaining the protest rationale and political context are sourced through leading organizer Ezra Levin and various national and state officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Mike Johnson.