'No Kings' protest near me: What to know about the Oct. 18 rallies being held across SoCal

Big crowds of protesters are expected Saturday across the U.S. in opposition to what some are characterizing as increasingly authoritarian practices by President Donald Trump.

Where are the protests?

Local perspective:

The "No Kings Day" demonstrations are planned for more than 2,500 locations, with multiple protests scheduled across Southern California.

More than 200 rallies are planned for California, including 10 in Los Angeles County, organizers with Service Employees International Union Local 721, representing public service workers in Southern California with more than 100,000 members, said.

Here are the rallies happening in the region on Saturday:

Alhambra: 10 a.m. to noon at Alhambra Park

Aliso Viejo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Commons

Bakersfield: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millcreek Park

Beaumont: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Walmart Supercenter

Beverly Hills: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Roxbury Park

Big Bear: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Freedom Corner in front of Vons

Burbank: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln Park

Carpinteria: 10 a.m. to noon at Seal Fountain

Cathedral City: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Avenue Lalo Guerrero

Covina: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Plaza Park

Crestline: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anti-Fascist Corner

El Segundo: 10 a.m. to noon at El Segundo sign

Fillmore: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fillmore City Hall

Glendale: Noon to 2 p.m. at Public Plaza outside Social Security Office

Hemet: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Democracy Center

Hollywood: Noon to 3:30 p.m. at Hollywood Blvd. and N. Vermont Ave

Laguna Beach: 10 a.m. to noon at Main Beach

Lakewood: Noon to 2 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall

Lake Elsinore: 10 a.m. to noon at all four corners of the Dexter and Central intersection

Long Beach: Noon to 3:45 p.m. at Ocean and Junipero

Los Angeles: 10 a.m. to noon at Unidad Park and Community Garden

Lynwood: Noon to 2:30 p.m. at Atlantic Ave. and Imperial Hwy intersection

Malibu: Noon to 1 p.m. at Malibu Library

Newport Beach: Noon to 2 p.m. at Jamboree Road and PCH

Northridge: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSUN statue

Ontario: Noon to 2 p.m. at Euclid Avenue median, Bandstand to Holt

Orange: 10 a.m. to noon at Yorba Park and Green Space (adjacent to Orange Dog Park)

Palm Springs: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunrise Park

Pasadena: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall

Rancho Cucamonga: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rancho Cucamonga City Hall and City Council Chambers

Rancho Palos Verdes: 10 am. to 12:30 p.m. at Marilyn Ryan Sunset Point Park

Redlands: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Redlands Bowl

Temecula: 10 a.m. to noon at Temecula Duck Pond

Topanga: 1 p.m. to 3p.m. at United States Postal Service

Ventura: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ventura County Government Center

San Diego: 10 a.m. to noon at Civic Center Plaza

Santa Ana: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park

Santa Barbara: Noon to 3 p.m. at Alameda Park

Santa Clarita: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Trouble Corner

Santa Monica: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palisades Park

Seal Beach: Noon to 2 p.m. at PCH and Main

Sherman Oaks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sherman Oaks Galleria

Studio City: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chase Bank located at Laurel and Ventura

Thousand Oaks: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Victorville: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Victorville Park and Ride

Whittier: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Whittier City Hall

Woodland Hills: 10 a.m. to noon at Westfield Topanga Mall NE corner of Topanga Canyon and Victory Boulevard

To see a map and find a demonstration near you, visit nokings.org.

Why is it called ‘No Kings’?

The backstory:

The "No Kings" protest is a response to what organizers call the president's "crackdown on first amendment rights."

Ezra Levin, a leading organizer of Saturday’s protests, pointed to the administration's sweeping immigration crackdown, unprecedented promises to use federal power to influence midterm elections, restrictions on press freedom, and retribution against political opponents. He characterized these steps as a direct threat to constitutionally protected rights.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: List: 'No Kings' anti-Trump protests in Southern California on Oct. 18

The last "No Kings" protest occurred on June 14 in thousands of places, largely in response to a military parade in Washington that coincided with the president's birthday, which organizers labeled a "coronation."

The name "No Kings" is derived from the organizers' belief that Trump is "acting like a monarch rather than the leader of a democracy."

The movement's core message is succinctly stated on their website: "America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people."

Who is organizing this?

What we know:

Groups organizing the No Kings protests include the ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, 50501, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, SEIU and United We Dream.

Wasn't there already a "No Kings" Day?

What we know:

The first "No Kings Day" protests on June 14 were organized to coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday and Flag Day when there was a military parade in Washington, DC, in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.

That day, more than 1,800 communities participated in protests meant to oppose what they saw as Trump's power grab.

Previous confrontations

Timeline:

While the June 14 protests were mostly peaceful, confrontations were isolated and did occur:

Los Angeles: Police used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to clear out protesters after the formal event ended. Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids had erupted the week prior.

Portland: Officers fired tear gas and projectiles to disperse a crowd protesting outside a u.s. immigration and customs enforcement building.

Salt Lake City: One protester, Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, was killed when a safety volunteer shot at a person allegedly pointing a rifle at demonstrators, but inadvertently struck Ah Loo.

What they're saying:

The protests have drawn condemnation and political action from officials and leaders.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he hopes Californians remain peaceful, adding that the president "hopes there is disruption, there’s some violence" that he can exploit.

Some conservative politicians have condemned the protests as "Hate America" rallies, while others view the movement as a "patriotic" fight for first amendment rights. House speaker Mike Johnson dubbed the event the "Hate America Rally" at a news conference on Wednesday.

Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott decided to activate the National Guard ahead of the protests, stating: "Texas will deter criminal mischief and work with local law enforcement to arrest anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property."