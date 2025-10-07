'No Kings' anti-Trump protests planned across Southern California: Here's when and where

The Brief A new round of "No Kings Day" protests is planned for Saturday, Oct. 18, with hundreds of events scheduled across the country. Organizers say the protests are a response to what they describe as the Trump administration's "authoritarian power grabs" and are meant to be a nonviolent show of opposition. The events are a continuation of a similar protest that took place in June and are expected to draw large crowds, especially in Southern California.



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the U.S. — including in Southern California — on Saturday, Oct. 18 to protest the Trump administration's policies.

"No Kings Day 2"

The backstory:

Organizers describe No Kings as a "nationwide day of defiance."

The last No Kings event, held on June 15, was scheduled to coincide with two events: the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which featured a large military parade in Washington, D.C., and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

The demonstrations came on the heels of the protests over the federal immigration enforcement raids and Trump ordering the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where protesters blocked a freeway and set cars on fire.

SUGGESTED: Trump sends National Guard to LA County amid anti-ICE protests

Amid signs reading "They fear us don’t back down California" and "We carry dreams not danger, " one demonstrator carried a 2-foot-tall Trump pinata on a stick, with a crown on his head and sombrero hanging off his back. Another hoisted a huge helium-filled orange baby balloon with blond hair styled like Trump’s.

A few blocks from City Hall, protesters gathered in front of the downtown federal detention center being guarded by a line of Marines and other law enforcement. It was the first time that the Marines, in combat gear and holding rifles, appeared at a demonstration since they were deployed to city with the stated mission of defending federal property.

The previously calm demonstration turned confrontational as police on horseback moved into the crowd and struck some people with wood rods and batons as they cleared the street in front of the federal building.

Tear gas and crowd-control munitions were used to clear out protesters.

‘President Trump has doubled down’

What they're saying:

"President Trump has doubled down. His administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most. Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle," the No Kings website reads.

"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty."

"Because this country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants. It belongs to We the People - the people who care, who show up, and the ones who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings."

Protests planned across Southern California

Local perspective:

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in Southern California on Oct. 18:

Alhambra: 10 a.m. to noon at Alhambra Park

Aliso Viejo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Commons

Bakersfield: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Millcreek Park

Beverly Hills: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Roxbury Park

Burbank: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln Park

Cathedral City: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Avenue Lalo Guerrero

Covina: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Plaza Park

El Segundo: 10 a.m. to noon at El Segundo sign

Glendale: Noon to 2 p.m. at Public Plaza outside Social Security Office

Hemet: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Democracy Center

Hollywood: Noon to 3:30 p.m. at Hollywood Blvd. and N. Vermont Ave.

Lakewood: Noon to 2 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall

Lake Elsinore: 10 a.m. to noon at all four corners of the Dexter and Central intersection

Long Beach: Noon to 3:45 p.m. at Ocean and Junipero

Los Angeles: 10 a.m. to noon at Unidad Park and Community Garden

Lynwood: Noon to 2:30 p.m. at Atlantic Ave. and Imperial Hwy intersection

Malibu: Noon to 1 p.m. at Malibu Library

Northridge: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSUN statue

Ontario: Noon to 2 p.m. at Euclid Avenue median, Bandstand to Holt

Orange: 10 a.m. to noon at Yorba Park and Green Space (adjacent to Orange Dog Park)

Palm Springs: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunrise Park

Pasadena: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall

Rancho Cucamonga: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rancho Cucamonga City Hall and City Council Chambers

Topanga: 1 p.m. to 3p.m. at United States Postal Service

Ventura: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ventura County Government Center

San Diego: 10 a.m. to noon at Civic Center Plaza

Santa Ana: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park

Santa Barbara: Noon to 3 p.m. at Alameda Park

Santa Clarita: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Trouble Corner

Santa Monica: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palisades Park

Sherman Oaks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sherman Oaks Galleria

Temecula: 10 a.m. to noon at Temecula Duck Pond

Victorville: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Victorville Park and Ride

Whittier: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Whittier City Hall

Woodland Hills: 10 a.m. to noon at Westfield Topanga Mall NE corner of Topanga Canyon and Victory Boulevard

To see a map and find a demonstration near you, visit nokings.org.

What's the story behind the "No Kings" movement?

Dig deeper:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement , a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

The theme "No Kings" is meant to protest the rise of authoritarianism and political violence in the United States, organizers said.

People of all ages are expected to come together in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags.

To learn more about the "No Kings" movement, visit nokings.org.