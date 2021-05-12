Nipsey Hussle mural vandalized in South Los Angeles

A mural honoring the late rapper Nipsey Hussle has been vandalized in South Los Angeles.

The mural was defaced shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw in the middle of the Hyde Park area.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that a suspect was taken into custody.

A car at the scene was also towed away.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South LA on March 31, 2019.