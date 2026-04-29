Nick Reiner returns to court for hearing in murder of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

The Brief Nick Reiner is scheduled for a pivotal court appearance Wednesday for the scheduling of a preliminary hearing in the 2025 stabbing deaths of his parents. The 32-year-old is accused of killing legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, in their Brentwood home following a reported argument. While prosecutors consider pursuing the death penalty, the defense previously asserted that intensive investigations will prove Reiner is not guilty.



Nick Reiner returns to a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday where a judge is expected to set a date for a preliminary hearing to determine if prosecutors have sufficient evidence to proceed to trial for the murder of his parents.

What we know:

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, were found dead on December 14, 2025, in their Brentwood home.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed both died from "multiple sharp force injuries" inflicted by a knife.

Nick Reiner, the third of the couple’s four children, was apprehended by LAPD officers in Exposition Park less than six hours after the discovery.

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He has since pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders.

Records show Nick has a history of mental health struggles, including a schizophrenia diagnosis and a prior yearlong conservatorship that expired in 2021.

What we don't know:

While investigators have noted that Nick reportedly acted "erratically" during a holiday party the night before the killings, authorities have not officially confirmed a motive.

It also remains unclear if the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will seek capital punishment. District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated a decision on the death penalty has not yet been finalized.

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The full autopsy report is still pending, which Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian noted is a final piece of discovery required for the defense.

What they're saying:

In a poignant statement released last week, Nick's brother, Jake Reiner, described the tragedy as an "impossible nightmare," stating, "nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it."

RELATED: Rob Reiner’s son Jake breaks silence on parents’ murders: ‘My living nightmare'

What's next:

During Wednesday's proceedings, the court will establish a timeline for the preliminary hearing.

If the case proceeds to trial and results in a conviction, Nick Reiner faces a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.\