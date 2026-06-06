The Brief A 19-year-old San Bernardino man intentionally drove his car into a crowd following an altercation outside a Riverside "flyer party," killing one person and injuring four others, according to police.

Brian Sandoval was detained at the scene on Franklin Avenue and has been booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on murder charges, with bail set at $1 million.

Daisy Sandoval, 20, of San Bernardino, died at the scene; two remaining victims are in critical condition, and two others sustained serious injuries.

A vehicular assault following a large street fight in Riverside's Eastside neighborhood last month morning left one woman dead, two people in critical condition, and two others seriously injured.

The suspect was detained at the scene and faces murder charges after police determined he intentionally drove his car into the victims.

What we know:

The incident happened on May 24 in the 3500 block of Franklin Avenue.

Riverside Police Department officers responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle and a large fight in the street.

At the scene, officers discovered several victims who had been struck by a car.

Daisy Sandoval, 20, of San Bernardino, died at the scene. Four other victims were transported to local hospitals—two in critical condition and two with serious injuries.

Preliminary findings by detectives reveal that the suspect, 19-year-old Brian Sandoval of San Bernardino, had attended a nearby "flyer party" that was shut down earlier in the evening by the Riverside Police Department.

Once the event ended, a robbery and verbal and physical altercation took place in the street, police said.

That's when Brian Sandoval intentionally drove his car into a crowd, striking multiple people, according to authorities. He was detained at the scene, his vehicle was recovered, and he was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on murder charges.

He is currently being held on $1 million bail.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the relationship is, if any, between the suspect, Brian Sandoval, and the deceased victim, Daisy Sandoval, despite sharing a last name.

The specific details regarding the initial robbery and verbal altercation that preceded the assault have not been fully disclosed.

What's next:

The Robbery–Homicide and Forensics units will continue investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Brian Sandoval remains in custody awaiting his initial court appearance on murder charges.

Riverside Police officials have indicated that additional details and updates regarding the ongoing case will be released in the coming week.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ricky Barajas at (951) 353-7213 or via email at EBarajas@RiversideCA.gov. You can also contact Detective Mike Smith at (951) 353‑7103 or MikeSmith@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through the Riverside Police Department’s "Atlas 1" mobile app using the secure "Send a Message" feature, which is available on both Apple and Android devices.