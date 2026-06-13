FIFA Fan Festival brings World Cup matches, live music to LA Memorial Coliseum this weekend

The Brief The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is hosting a two-day FIFA Fan Festival this weekend, featuring giant-screen World Cup match telecasts and live musical entertainment. Saturday's lineup features Brazil vs. Morocco and Haiti vs. Scotland, alongside a headline performance by Grammy-nominated pop duo Capital Cities. Sunday offers matches including Germany vs. Curacao and Netherlands vs. Japan, with live sets from DJ Sickick and R&B singer Normani.



The FIFA Fan Festival is officially taking over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend, offering soccer fans a massive hub to watch major World Cup matches on giant screens while enjoying a packed lineup of live musical performances.

What we know:

The festival features a mix of high-stakes soccer broadcasts and diverse musical talent across both days.

General admission tickets are priced at $10, and each paying adult can bring up to three children for free, making it a highly accessible family event.

On Saturday, fans can watch Brazil take on Morocco and Haiti face Scotland.

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The day's live entertainment features traditional dance and multiple DJ sets, culminating in a prime-time performance by Capital Cities.

Sunday's crowd will get an early start with morning and afternoon broadcasts of Germany vs. Curacao and Netherlands vs. Japan, followed by high-energy performances from electronic artist Sickick and pop/R&B star Normani.

Timeline:

Saturday Schedule

1 p.m. – Festival gates open / Performance by DJ KNOLLDOLL

1:50 p.m. – Performance by Leyenda Ballet Folklorico

2 p.m. – Performance by DJ Joel

3 p.m. – Match Telecast: Brazil vs. Morocco

5:30 p.m. – Performance by DJ KNOLLDOLL

6 p.m. – Match Telecast: Haiti vs. Scotland

8:30 p.m. – Headline Performance by Capital Cities

9 p.m. – Festival gates close

Sunday Schedule

9 a.m. – Festival gates open

10 a.m. – Match Telecast: Germany vs. Curacao

1 p.m. – Match Telecast: Netherlands vs. Japan

3:30 p.m. – Performance by DJ Sickick

4:15 p.m. – Performance by Normani

5 p.m. – Festival gates close

What's next:

The festival kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.

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Fans planning to attend Sunday's matches should note the significantly earlier gate opening time of 9 a.m. to catch the 10 a.m. kickoff between Germany and Curacao.

What you can do:

If you plan to attend, you can head down to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the official festival hours (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday).

Families can take advantage of the ticketing policy by ensuring up to three children accompany each adult ticket holder at no extra cost.