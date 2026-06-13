Expand / Collapse search

FIFA Fan Festival brings World Cup matches, live music to LA Memorial Coliseum this weekend

By
FOX 11
FIFA World Cup
Published June 13, 2026 9:26 AM PDT
Published June 13, 2026 9:26 AM PDT
Angelenos celebrate USMNT's big win over Paraguay in FIFA World Cup Group D opener
Angelenos celebrate USMNT's big win over Paraguay in FIFA World Cup Group D opener

Angelenos celebrate USMNT's big win over Paraguay in FIFA World Cup Group D opener

The U.S. men's national team beat Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D opener at the Los Angeles Stadium, known during the NFL seasons as SoFi Stadium.

The Brief

    • The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is hosting a two-day FIFA Fan Festival this weekend, featuring giant-screen World Cup match telecasts and live musical entertainment.
    • Saturday's lineup features Brazil vs. Morocco and Haiti vs. Scotland, alongside a headline performance by Grammy-nominated pop duo Capital Cities.
    • Sunday offers matches including Germany vs. Curacao and Netherlands vs. Japan, with live sets from DJ Sickick and R&B singer Normani.

LOS ANGELES - The FIFA Fan Festival is officially taking over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend, offering soccer fans a massive hub to watch major World Cup matches on giant screens while enjoying a packed lineup of live musical performances. 

What we know:

The festival features a mix of high-stakes soccer broadcasts and diverse musical talent across both days. 

General admission tickets are priced at $10, and each paying adult can bring up to three children for free, making it a highly accessible family event.

On Saturday, fans can watch Brazil take on Morocco and Haiti face Scotland. 

SUGGESTED: How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Saturday, June 13

The day's live entertainment features traditional dance and multiple DJ sets, culminating in a prime-time performance by Capital Cities. 

Sunday's crowd will get an early start with morning and afternoon broadcasts of Germany vs. Curacao and Netherlands vs. Japan, followed by high-energy performances from electronic artist Sickick and pop/R&B star Normani.

Timeline:

Saturday Schedule

1 p.m. – Festival gates open / Performance by DJ KNOLLDOLL

1:50 p.m. – Performance by Leyenda Ballet Folklorico

2 p.m. – Performance by DJ Joel

3 p.m. – Match Telecast: Brazil vs. Morocco

5:30 p.m. – Performance by DJ KNOLLDOLL

6 p.m. – Match Telecast: Haiti vs. Scotland

8:30 p.m. – Headline Performance by Capital Cities

9 p.m. – Festival gates close

Sunday Schedule

9 a.m. – Festival gates open

10 a.m. – Match Telecast: Germany vs. Curacao

1 p.m. – Match Telecast: Netherlands vs. Japan

3:30 p.m. – Performance by DJ Sickick

4:15 p.m. – Performance by Normani

5 p.m. – Festival gates close

What's next:

The festival kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. 

SUGGESTED: 2026 FIFA World Cup: How to avoid traffic at LA Stadium

Fans planning to attend Sunday's matches should note the significantly earlier gate opening time of 9 a.m. to catch the 10 a.m. kickoff between Germany and Curacao.

What you can do:

If you plan to attend, you can head down to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the official festival hours (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday). 

Families can take advantage of the ticketing policy by ensuring up to three children accompany each adult ticket holder at no extra cost.

The Source: This report is compiled directly from the official event scheduling, ticketing structures, and performance lineups released for the FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

FIFA World CupLos Angeles