FIFA Fan Festival brings World Cup matches, live music to LA Memorial Coliseum this weekend
LOS ANGELES - The FIFA Fan Festival is officially taking over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend, offering soccer fans a massive hub to watch major World Cup matches on giant screens while enjoying a packed lineup of live musical performances.
What we know:
The festival features a mix of high-stakes soccer broadcasts and diverse musical talent across both days.
General admission tickets are priced at $10, and each paying adult can bring up to three children for free, making it a highly accessible family event.
On Saturday, fans can watch Brazil take on Morocco and Haiti face Scotland.
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The day's live entertainment features traditional dance and multiple DJ sets, culminating in a prime-time performance by Capital Cities.
Sunday's crowd will get an early start with morning and afternoon broadcasts of Germany vs. Curacao and Netherlands vs. Japan, followed by high-energy performances from electronic artist Sickick and pop/R&B star Normani.
Timeline:
Saturday Schedule
1 p.m. – Festival gates open / Performance by DJ KNOLLDOLL
1:50 p.m. – Performance by Leyenda Ballet Folklorico
2 p.m. – Performance by DJ Joel
3 p.m. – Match Telecast: Brazil vs. Morocco
5:30 p.m. – Performance by DJ KNOLLDOLL
6 p.m. – Match Telecast: Haiti vs. Scotland
8:30 p.m. – Headline Performance by Capital Cities
9 p.m. – Festival gates close
Sunday Schedule
9 a.m. – Festival gates open
10 a.m. – Match Telecast: Germany vs. Curacao
1 p.m. – Match Telecast: Netherlands vs. Japan
3:30 p.m. – Performance by DJ Sickick
4:15 p.m. – Performance by Normani
5 p.m. – Festival gates close
What's next:
The festival kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.
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Fans planning to attend Sunday's matches should note the significantly earlier gate opening time of 9 a.m. to catch the 10 a.m. kickoff between Germany and Curacao.
What you can do:
If you plan to attend, you can head down to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the official festival hours (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday).
Families can take advantage of the ticketing policy by ensuring up to three children accompany each adult ticket holder at no extra cost.
The Source: This report is compiled directly from the official event scheduling, ticketing structures, and performance lineups released for the FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.