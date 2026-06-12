Teens on e-bikes storm OC Walmart, sparking safety outrage

The Brief Two teenagers were caught on camera riding e-bikes through the aisles of a Foothill Ranch Walmart, narrowly missing a shopper's daughter. Local authorities were dispatched to the scene, but the teen riders fled the store and managed to escape before sheriff's deputies arrived. The incident has intensified local debates over e-bike safety, modified speeds, and legal accountability for parents who permit reckless riding.



A dangerous stunt involving two teenagers riding e-bikes inside a local Walmart has intensified a growing community debate over electric bicycle safety and enforcement in Orange County.

The incident, which left shoppers shaken, underscores a rising wave of reckless riding and local crackdowns on modified high-speed bikes.

What we know:

Two teenagers on e-bikes rode through the meat department aisles of a Walmart in Lake Forest's Foothill Ranch neighborhood on Sunday, creating chaos and safety concerns.

Vince Vasquez, 61, who uses a motorized scooter, was shopping with his family and reported that the riders zoomed down the aisle and nearly struck his 24-year-old daughter, who has autism.

Vasquez attempted to intervene and yell at the teens to stop, noting that store personnel did not take immediate action. Local sheriff's deputies were called to the scene, but the teenagers took off before authorities arrived.

Big picture view:

The incident occurred amid a broader wave of e-bike safety issues in Orange County.

Local officials report that the problem is heavily driven by modified e-bikes that travel significantly faster than factory settings, making them difficult to maneuver or stop safely.

SUGGESTED: Parents beware: Your kid's e-bike could land you a felony charge

In response to recent community issues, the Orange County District Attorney has implemented a strict policy, charging three to four parents for allowing their children to ride modified, high-speed e-bikes.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two teenagers involved in the Walmart incident remain unknown, and authorities have not confirmed if any surveillance footage has led to active leads.

SUGGESTED:

It is also unclear whether the e-bikes used in the store had been illegally modified to achieve higher speeds.

What they're saying:

"We were just shopping, we were in the meat department and I was there with my wife and daughter and all of a sudden two bikes just came zooming down the aisle and they almost hit my daughter," said shopper Vince Vasquez.

He added, "I still see my 24-year-old daughter who has autism as daddy's little girl. And I wanted to protective mode and I wanted to get those guys just out of the store."

Vasquez stated he hoped speaking out would encourage parents to "educate their kids about the dangers of e-bikes."