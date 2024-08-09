Newsom slams LA County supervisors on lack of homeless action, Supervisor Barger responds

California Governor Gavin Newsom voiced significant frustration with Los Angeles County's response to the homeless crisis on Thursday, as he personally assisted in the cleanup of a homeless encampment in Mission Hills.

Newsom, working alongside Caltrans workers, helped remove debris and trash from the encampment located under an overpass. Eleven unhoused individuals were removed from the encampment, with his press team noting that they were offered services.

"We do a lot of things where you don’t see the results. It’s nice to see the before and after," Newsom said. "I feel like at least you accomplished something in the damn day."

This hands-on approach follows an executive order issued by Newsom two weeks ago, which directs state agencies to dismantle homeless encampments and urges local leaders to intensify their efforts. The Governor’s criticism of local officials, particularly Los Angeles County, came as he questioned their urgency in tackling the crisis.

"Where’s their urgency?" Newsom asked. "They’re doing good work; I’m not saying anything about that. They’re making progress, but not at the scale [equal to] the urgency of the crisis."

Newsom’s executive order has faced opposition from local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who argue that removing encampments without addressing the underlying causes of homelessness criminalizes the homeless and fails to provide long-term solutions. Newsom dismissed this criticism as "a lazy framework" used by those unwilling to confront the problem head-on. He implied that cities and counties resisting the new directives might face reductions in state funding if they do not comply.

"Folks may choose not to do anything," Newsom said. "Here’s what I get to decide, and it’s a preview, an expectation if that’s the result, I’m going to redirect the money. It’s not complicated."

The Governor’s remarks reflect his broader dissatisfaction with the county’s leadership compared to the progress he has observed at the city level. In an interview with FOX 11, Newsom contrasted his impressions of city leadership with his frustrations regarding county efforts.

"Cities, I’ve been pretty impressed. Counties, no," Newsom said.

He acknowledged the complexities of county governance but maintained that there are "no more excuses" for inaction.

"Everything the cities and counties have asked for, the state of California delivered and the Supreme Court just delivered. So where’s the urgency to drop everything else, get out there, and address the number one, two, and three issue in the state with an intensity of purpose?" Newsom said.

In response to Newsom’s actions and comments, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Elex Michaelson during the FOX 11 News at 6 p.m., where she acknowledged the Governor’s frustration but emphasized the need for better coordination between state and local efforts.

"He’s right. People are fed up," Barger said. "My constituents want these encampments cleaned up. People are sick and tired. I’m sick and tired. It’s a quality of life issue for the residents living in my district."

Barger pointed out that effective solutions require collaboration rather than uncoordinated interventions. She criticized the lack of coordination when the state announced its cleanup plans, highlighting that simply moving individuals from one area to another without adequate support does not resolve the underlying issues.

"If they’re going to do the cleanup on these encampments on state land, we don’t want to just move the people into different areas. It’s about coordination," Barger said.

She emphasized that the county has the necessary tools to address the issue but must demonstrate the will to act.

"Money is not the problem," Barger stated. "It’s about making the difficult decisions needed to improve the quality of life for all residents."

Barger expressed her intent to continue collaborating with Mayor Bass and other local leaders to address the homelessness crisis, even if it means moving forward without full support from her colleagues on the Board of Supervisors.

Additionally, Barger addressed other pressing issues, including the need to replace the Men’s Central Jail with a new facility, citing expert recommendations and the urgency to act. She also voiced strong opposition to a proposal to expand the Board of Supervisors, arguing that it would lead to increased bureaucracy and inefficiency.

"I think it is a huge mistake," Barger said. "It will create one more layer of bureaucracy and is not what’s needed for effective government reform."