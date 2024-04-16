Newport Coast homeowner shoots at suspects during targeted home invasion: officials

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A Newport Coast homeowner took matters into his own hands after authorities said two suspects broke into his multi-million dollar home with his family inside early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Newport Beach Police Department said they received a call around 4:45 a.m. regarding a possible home invasion in a gated and affluent neighborhood off Pelican Hill Road and Newport Coast Drive. The caller also stated they shot one of the suspects.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one of the suspects lying in the street with a handgun and was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he continues to be treated. His condition is unknown.

Investigators also discovered a second suspect was involved and prompted a search.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation and their helicopter located a second suspect hiding in the bushes.

A short time later, they found he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators believe the family was targeted and that they knew at least one of the suspects, which is why they may have been able to get access to the home.

At this stage of the investigation, authorities don't know if the motive was robbery or something else.

Newport Beach PD added this was an isolated incident and the safety of the community remains their top priority.