Newport Beach police search for robbery suspect

Police in Newport Beach are searching for a robbery suspect they say broke into a Corona del Mar home over the weekend.

Officers responded to the scene of a robbery in the 1400 block of Santanella Terrace Friday night. Police say the robbery happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Police say that while the person who lived there was away, the suspect got onto the property through a side gate, then ripped a hole in the sliding screen door to unlock it, then shattered the glass door to get into the house. Once inside police say the suspect ransacked the master bedroom and various drawers throughout the home before leaving the way they came in.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport Beach Police Department at 949-644-3717.