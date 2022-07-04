Man allegedly kills roommate in Irvine

A 39-year-old Irvine man was arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate to death Monday, but not before pointing a gun at his own head, prompting a response from crisis negotiators and a SWAT team, authorities said.

Police received a 911 text at about 2:20 a.m. Monday requesting that they respond to a home on Leda after David Bohr allegedly shot one of his roommates, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. Davies said the reporting party continued to text with police dispatch, providing updates while locked in his bedroom.

"He said he heard Bohr and another roommate arguing and then heard gunshots," Davies said.

The reporting party said there were a total of four males who lived at the residence.

"Upon arrival, a team of officers initiated a crisis entry in an attempt to rescue the gunshot victim," Davies said. "Shortly after entering the residence, they located the victim behind the front door and confirmed he was deceased."

Officers also reported seeing Bohr at the top of the stairs with a gun pointed at his head. He refused to surrender and additional officers were called in to evacuate surrounding residences.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called in to encourage Bohr to peacefully surrender, she said.

The SWAT team, along with the Orange County Fire Authority, rescued two roommates and Bohr was taken into custody on suspicion of murder at 5:09 a.m., Davies said.

Irvine police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 949-724-7494.