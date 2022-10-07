New rules go into effect at Six Flags Magic Mountain

If you’re headed to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita this weekend or in the near future, there are some policy changes to know about.

Beginning Friday, all bags including backpacks and purses must be smaller than 12" x 12" x 6." However, diaper and medical bags are excluded from the new rule.

Park officials also said Six Flags is moving to a cashless system and will only accept card payments at its retail stores, restaurants, games, ticket windows, and parking toll booths.

FILE- Six Flags Magic Mountain. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

All policy changes go into effect beginning Oct. 7.

Click here for a detailed list of Six Flag’s policy changes.

