New Wonder Woman rollercoaster opening at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Get ready for some maximum thrills!

Six Flags Magic Mountain's newest coaster - Wonder Woman Flight of Courage - opens Saturday, July 16.

It's the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet, according to Six Flags, propelling riders single file through the sky over 3,300 feet of track at speeds up to 58 mph.

Leading up to the ride, guests who enter the queue will experience Greek architecture and tropical landscaping, learning how Wonder Woman got her superpowers along the way.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will be located in the six-acre DC Universe area of the park, which will be expanded and remodeled to include a new entry portal and retail locations featuring exclusive DC merchandise, according to Six Flags.

