Poll: Women more likely to support Governor Newsom in California recall election

Women are more likely to vote to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The survey showed 66% of female voters would vote against recalling the governor in today's election, while only 48% of men would vote against the recall.

Newsom appears likely to survive the recall vote and remain in office, based on recent polling.

But this was not the case just six weeks ago when 47% of voters said they supported recalling him and 50% opposed it.

Some of the Democratic Party's most popular figures have rallied to help Newsom stave off the threat to his tenure.

Vice President Kamala Harris stumped for Newsom at an appearance in San Leandro last week while President Joe Biden campaigned in Sacramento on Monday.