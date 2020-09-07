Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
7
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys, Victor Valley - Apple Valley - Lucerne Valley - Johnson Valley
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 7:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PDT until WED 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains

New information released by FBI in LAX jetpack incident

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
News
FOX 11

FBI releases new information on jetpack incident

The FBI releases new information on the LAX jetpack incident.

LOS ANGELES - The FBI has released new details on an unusual story that has gone worldwide you saw first on FOX 11.   

RELATED : FBI investigating pilot's report of 'guy in jetpack' flying 3,000 feet in air near planes at LAX

Two airline pilots say they spotted someone flying a jetpack as they were flying into LAX.

The FBI released a map, showing a more specific location where the jetpack was spotted.    

It's just northwest of the 710 and 105 freeway interchange in the South Gate area.    

An American Airlines pilot was the first to radio the tower last Sunday evening saying he saw someone flying a jetpack at about 3,000 feet.    

Another pilot reported the same thing a short time later.    

Anyone with information about what happened should call the FBI.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.