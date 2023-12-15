New California laws 2024: Lowrider cruising in California to become legal statewide

Lowrider cruising across California will become legal on January 1, 2023, ending a decades-long ban on the popular pastime.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 436 in October, which will lift the state's current restrictions on lowrider cruising by removing the authorization for a local authority to adopt rules and regulations related to cruising. The previous law had been in place since 1988 when lawmakers introduced and signed a bill that allowed local governments to pass anti-cruising ordinances. It also allowed them to stop cars that have tires below a certain size, and stop vehicles that have been lowered under a certain height.

"On behalf of the thousands of advocates who supported this culturally significant legislation, the low rider communities, and car clubs from all over California, I would like to thank the Governor for signing AB 436 into law," California Assembly member David Alvarez, who sponsored the legislation, told Fox News this week. "The law will allow the historical legacies of cruising to continue for the current generation and many more. Governor Newsom agrees that ‘Cruising is Not a Crime’ in California!"

The resolution recognizes that cruising holds cultural significance for many communities. One in particular being Chicano communities – where the tradition of lowriding began in California during the post-World War II era. The movement was seen as a form of cultural and political expression.

Those who supported the 1988 law said the ban has improved public safety, while critics of the initial law called it outdated, racist, and that it targeted Latinos.

AB 436 was one of several laws set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. For a full list of new laws, click here.