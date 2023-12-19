New California laws 2024: Speed cameras to be implemented in these CA cities

Get ready to slow down, California!

After Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB-645 into law, six cities in the state will see speed cameras in their neighborhood starting in 2024.

The speed camera installation will begin on a trial basis in Los Angeles, Glendale, Long Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland in the new year. The cameras will issue tickets to drivers going at least 11 mph over the speed limit.

The cameras will prioritize areas around schools, high-injury intersections, and known street racing corridors, to reduce speeding and traffic fatalities.

SUGGESTED: These new California laws take effect January 2024

After 11 mph over the limit, the ticket price increases from $50 to $100, $200 or even $500, depending on how fast the driver is speeding. In most cases however, a driver's first violation will be a warning, according to officials.

While this law only pertains to these six California cities, officials said they could expand the speed cameras to other areas throughout the state, if the pilot program is successful.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This speed camera law comes as traffic-related deaths continue to rise across the state and beyond. Data from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health revealed traffic deaths are the leading cause of death of people under the age of 30.

Back in October, Malibu officials called for Newsom to include the beach-side city in his speed camera pilot program after the devastating PCH crash that killed four Pepperdine students. The tragedy occurred on a stretch of the highway often referred to by locals as "Dead Man’s Curve," where the driver lost control of his car while speeding.

"People slow down when they see a patrol car, you drive by the rules of the road," said LA Sheriff's Department Captain Jennifer Seetoo "We've got to do something different."