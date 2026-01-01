New California traffic laws in 2026: $1,000 fines, new red-light cameras

The Brief DUI penalties are expanding with a permanent mandate for ignition interlock devices for all offenders and longer probation periods—up to five years—for those convicted of vehicular manslaughter. New road safety rules require drivers to "slow down and move over" for any stationary vehicle with hazard lights, while local governments can now use cameras to enforce red-light violations. Tougher fines for license plate tampering reach $1,000 for manufacturing altered plates, while new consumer protections will allow car buyers to cancel certain purchases within three days starting in October.



California drivers are waking up to a new set of rules on the road as several traffic and safety laws officially took effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

From stricter oversight for intoxicated driving to updated consumer rights for car buyers, these changes aim to increase accountability and protect motorists across the Golden State.

RELATED COVERAGE: New laws in California 2026: See the full list

What we know:

The Department of Motor Vehicles has begun enforcing a suite of new mandates focused on high-risk driving behaviors and roadway safety.

Here's a roundup of new traffic laws to note.

AB 630: Abandoned Recreational Vehicles

The bill allows Los Angeles and Alameda counties to more easily dispose of abandoned or inoperable recreational vehicles (RVs) valued at $4,000 or less, raising the previous $500 threshold to tackle public safety and health hazards.

SB 480: Autonomous Vehicle Marker Lamps

The bill allows autonomous vehicles to be equipped with specific ADS marker lamps. These lights emit a distinct color to clearly signal to other drivers, pedestrians, and law enforcement that the automated driving system is engaged.

SB 720: Automated Red Light Enforcement

Also known as the Safer Streets Act, the law allows cities and counties to operate alternative automated camera programs to enforce red-light violations. Violations remain civil infractions.

SB 766 : Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS Act)

Consumers who buy or lease a new or used car from a California dealer will now have a first-in-the-nation right to return a used car for a refund within three days of purchase and improved pricing transparency. The bill also requires dealers to disclose the full costs up front and it prohibits dealers from charging for add-ons that have no benefits to the buyer, such as free oil changes for electric vehicles.

SB 506: Duplicate Driver's License After Address Change

The law allows a person to request a duplicate driver’s license (DL) from the DMV after they change their address. Current law limits duplicate licenses to cases where the license is lost, destroyed, mutilated, or if a new true full name is required.

AB 544: E-Bike Regulations

For the state's growing population of e-bike users, this bill mandates the use of rear red reflectors or lights during all hours of operation, a shift from previous laws that only required them at night.

Additionally, the law provides a pathway for minors cited for helmet violations to clear their records by completing a California Highway Patrol-approved online safety course.

AB 366: Ignition Interlock Devices

The law extends and expands the mandatory Ignition Interlock Device (IID) program for ALL DUI offenders, including first-time offenders, through January 1, 2033, aiming to stop drunk driving by requiring breathalyzer tests before starting cars.

AB 486: Key-Programming Devices

Under this bill, possessing key-programming devices or signal extenders with the intent to commit burglary is now a misdemeanor. Violators face up to six months in jail and fines reaching $1,000.

AB 1299: Parking Tickets

The bill authorizes local governments to waive or reduce parking fines when a person demonstrates an inability to pay and requires agencies to offer payment plans upon request.

AB 382: School Zone Speed Limits

The pedestrian safety law allows local authorities to lower school zone speeds from 25 mph to 20 mph.

AB 390: Slow Down, Move Over

The bill expands current law to require drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights or warning devices.

AB 1085: License Plate Obstruction

The bill prohibits making or selling products/tints that block license plates for law enforcement or toll systems and makes it an infraction to use them, with a $1,000 fine per violation.

SB 586: Off-Highway Electric Motorcycles

The law classifies off-highway electric motorcycles (eMotos) as off-highway motor vehicles (OHVs). This subjects them to existing OHV rules, including the requirement to have a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)-issued identification plate or placard.

AB 1087: Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated

The bill significantly increases probation terms for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (VMI), extending them from a maximum of one or two years to a standard of three to five years, aligning them with regular DUI probation, to allow for more rehabilitation and accountability for drivers causing fatal DUI accidents.

Why you should care:

These laws prioritize the safety of vulnerable road users and adapt to the rise of self-driving technology.

Local governments now have the power to lower speed limits in school zones to 20 mph, providing an extra layer of protection for students.

Meanwhile, the integration of autonomous vehicles (AVs) into daily traffic is being met with stricter oversight; law enforcement can now issue "notices of noncompliance" to AV manufacturers for traffic violations committed by their technology.

What they're saying:

According to the CHP, these new laws are essential for keeping pace with evolving technology.

By focusing on education for young riders and accountability for vehicle manufacturers, the state aims to reduce collisions and modernize enforcement.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"These laws reflect our commitment to safety in an era of rapidly changing transportation," a recent CHP safety bulletin read.

What's next:

While most laws are active as of today, the CARS Act (SB 766)—which prohibits dealerships from misrepresenting costs and provides the three-day right to cancel—will not go into effect until Oct. 1, 2026.

Drivers should also stay tuned for local announcements regarding where new red-light cameras will be installed under the newly authorized municipal programs.

As the new year progresses, drivers can expect to see updated signage around schools and increased enforcement regarding e-bike equipment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: From e-bikes to self-driving cars: California's new traffic laws for 2026

Additionally, manufacturers of AVs have until the summer to comply with new communication standards, ensuring that emergency personnel can effectively interact with driverless cars during roadside incidents.