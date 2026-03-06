Villanueva challenges Luna as LA County primary field takes shape

The Brief Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva officially filed to challenge incumbent Robert Luna, setting up a high-stakes rematch for the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Eight challengers have entered the sheriff’s race as the filing deadline arrives for the June 2 primary, which includes contests for the Board of Supervisors and Assessor. Significant leadership shifts are expected as Supervisor Hilda Solis is termed out and Rep. Julia Brownley retires, opening key seats in the state and federal delegations.



The race for Los Angeles County’s top law enforcement official has officially become a crowded battleground.

What we know:

The June 2 primary ballot is taking shape as the filing deadline closes for most county, state, and federal offices on Friday, March 6.

In the high-profile Sheriff’s race, incumbent Robert Luna is defending his record, noting that homicides have dropped by 25% and deputy use of force has decreased by 25% since 2023.

He faces a field of eight challengers, including:

Alex Villanueva : The former sheriff seeking to reclaim his office. The former sheriff seeking to reclaim his office.

Eric Strong: A retired division chief who placed third in 2022.

Karla Carranza: A sheriff's sergeant and returning candidate.

Sonia Montejano: A former senior deputy known for her work on "Judge Judy."

On the Board of Supervisors, Hilda Solis is termed out, leaving her district (Hollywood to Pomona) open for a likely successor in State Sen. María Elena Durazo.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath faces challengers including Tonia Arey, who is campaigning on a platform of accountability following the Palisades Fire.

Timeline:

Jan 26 – Feb 4: Filing period for Superior Court judge seats.

Friday (Today): Primary filing deadline for most county, state, and federal offices.

Next Wednesday: Extended deadline for offices where an eligible incumbent failed to file.

March 27: Official list of qualified candidates to be released by the Registrar-Recorder.

June 2: Primary Election Day.

November: General Election for the top two finishers in each race.

What's next:

The focus now shifts to the verification of signatures and the official certification of the candidate list on March 27.

Voters will see a packed ballot on June 2, featuring not only local county races but also primaries for Governor, all 52 congressional seats, and the State Assembly.

If no candidate in the nonpartisan county races (Sheriff, Assessor, Supervisor) receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will head to a runoff in November.