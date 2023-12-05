Neighbor dispute leads to shooting in Hollywood Hills home
A man is recovering after he was shot by his neighbor during a dispute in Los Angeles Tuesday morning, according to police. / SkyFOX
LOS ANGELES - A man is recovering after he was shot by his neighbor during a dispute in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Chelan Place near Chelan Drive.
Police said one neighbor went to the other's house for unknown reasons and when asked to leave, that neighbor refused to do so and was shot.
The neighbor who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.
The other neighbor has since been detained; it's unclear if any charges were filed.
No other information was immediately available.