Redondo Union High School goes on lockdown for 2nd straight day; person detained

Police responded to Redondo Union High School for the second straight day Tuesday and detained one person, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

A lockdown at the school was lifted just after 10 a.m. and police said a search of the campus was complete. It was not immediately known why the person was detained on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

This latest incident comes just one day after a 15-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto campus.

Redondo Beach PD officials said Monday's incident appeared to be isolated, and the initial stages of the investigation have not uncovered any evidence of a threat or a plan for violence.

The student was subsequently arrested and transferred to the Redondo Beach PD for the following violations:

29610(a) PC: Juvenile in possession of a firearm

626.9(b) PC: Possession of a firearm on school grounds

32310(a) PC: Possession of a high-capacity magazine

25850(a) PC: Carrying a loaded firearm in public

25850(c)(6) PC: Possession of an unregistered loaded firearm

Following Monday’s incident, additional resources were deployed on campus and at other schools within the Redondo Beach Unified School District.

Those with information are asked to contact Redondo Beach PD at 310-379-2477 or via text at 310-339-2362. Tips can also be emailed anonymously to crimetips@redondo.org.

