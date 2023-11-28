Newport Beach PD investigating NBA's Josh Giddey over alleged relationship with a minor: report

article

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department over allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that police are investigating those allegations that 21-year-old Giddey made on social media over the past week to see if the claims are valid and if Giddey broke any laws.

The league is said to also be looking into those allegations. Last week, photos surfaced of what appeared to be Giddey hugging a girl from behind, and another one with a caption that read "just f---ed josh giddey."

The girl in question is reportedly 15 years old.

Giddey declined to comment at practice on Friday.

"I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say," Giddey said.

Head coach Mike Daigneault echoed Giddey's comments, saying it was a "personal matter" and that he will "have no comment on it."

Giddey's status for the Thunder's game on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers remains unknown. It's a home game for OKC.

The age of consent in California is 18, while in Oklahoma it is 16.

Giddey is in his third NBA season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Giddey put up 10 points, six boards and five assists against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, shortly before the photos surfaced.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Newport Beach PD for comment but has not yet heard back.

FOX News contributed to this report.