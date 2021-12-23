Musso & Frank Grill closes through holidays due to LA COVID spike

Famed Hollywood eatery Musso & Frank Grill will remain closed through the holiday season due to concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area, restaurant owners announced Thursday.

In a letter to patrons, owner Mark Echeverria cited the "explosive rate of spread" of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"As a result, the owners and management of The Musso & Frank Grill feel that, in the best interest of safety for our guests, the community and our team, the responsible course of action for us right now is to pause all operations."

He said the legendary Hollywood Boulevard eatery will remain closed "until after the holidays."

"We truly hope everyone has a safe and healthy holiday season and we look forward to seeing you all in just a few short weeks," he wrote.

The restaurant, founded in 1919, closed for more than a year during the height of pandemic in 2020-21. It reopened in May. Owners said that during the closure, loyal customers donated more than $100,000 to help pay living expenses for workers who were left out of work due to the shutdown.

