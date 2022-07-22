Music producer Metro Boomin pays off home of slain Buffalo security guard

The family of a Buffalo mass shooting victim is now mortgage-free thanks to a music producer’s life-changing gift.

Retired police officer Aaron Salter Jr. died a hero on that horrific day when a gunman opened fire inside a grocery store in a prominently African American community on May 14. Salter was working as a security guard the day of the massacre and was shot and killed after confronting the gunman.

RELATED: Retired officer killed in Buffalo supermarket attack honored at his funeral

Atlanta-based music producer Metro Boomin heard about Salter’s bravery and wanted to help. So, he approached Salter’s son and wife, and he paid the mortgage off on the family’s home.

Salter’s son, Aaron Salter III, posted a picture on Instagram in front of the home with his mother holdinng a sign that read "paid in full."

In the caption he wrote:

"How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most? Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin he called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!! Thanks @metroboomin ill never forget what you did!"

The 28-year-old music producer has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Kanye West.

