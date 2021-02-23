Multiple spectators hurt during illegal street takeovers in SoCal over the weekend: police

Multiple spectators were hurt in street takeovers that occurred in Southern California over the weekend, officials said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the takeovers are an ongoing issue and that it's often difficult to stop the drivers while in the act.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

FOX 11 obtained videos of some of the takeovers that happened over the weekend, including one that occurred near the intersection of Hoover Street and West Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

PHOTO: LNN

In the video, bystanders were spotted standing in the middle of the intersection taking cell phone videos of cars doing donuts and performing stunts. Large groups of bystanders lined the crosswalks and the sidewalks standing shoulder-to-shoulder taking cell phone videos or cheering on the drivers.

The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 officers arrived at the scene to get the crowd to disperse. No arrests were made in that particular takeover.

Advertisement

In another video at a different takeover, a spectator was sent flying into the air after a driver was seen doing reckless stunts in the middle of an intersection. However, the video shows the spectator standing back up as though nothing happened.

In a third video, a woman who got too close to a car was tossed like a ragdoll.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said these takeovers have been happening for years, putting spectators in danger.

"The mob-like mentality that takes over with these crowds…they’re very aggressive toward law enforcement and toward citizens that stumble into their takeovers," Officer Lopez explained.

The LAPD does have a street racing task force dedicated to stopping these lawless drivers.

Lopez says the takeovers seem to be happening every weekend in Southland and that catching these drivers in the act is challenging because, by the time they arrive, the drivers and the crowds they attract have left the scene.

Lopez urges anyone who witnesses a takeover to notify law enforcement immediately.

RELATED: Watch: Illegal street takeover brings traffic to a standstill in Norwalk

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.