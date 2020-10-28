Multiple SoCal cities showing support for Armenia, calling for recognition of Artsakh

article

Multiple Southern California cities are standing up and showing their support for Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh during their time of war with Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday night, the Glendale City Council adopted a resolution recognizing the Independence of the Republic of Artsakh. According to a statement from the council they have also formally called upon President Trump and U.S. Congress to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh “for the purpose of bringing peace and stability to the Armenian Highlands Region (South Caucasus).”

Meanwhile, the Gardena City Council unanimously passed a resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression towards Armenia. Resolution No. 6484, "Standing in Solidarity with the People of Armenia and Artsakh to Condemn Azerbaijan’s Aggression" highlights three items.

The resolution calls on the White House to condemn Azerbaijan for its latest violation of the ceasefire, calls on CalSTRS and CALPERS to divest from any and all Turkish-issued government bonds, and vows to refuse any in future business dealings with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In Orange County, the Santa Ana City Council issued a proclamation denouncing the attacks on Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

“The City Council at their Oct. 20 meeting directed staff to issue the proclamation and requested a resolution. City staff will return to the City Council with a resolution denouncing the attacks on Artsakh for a vote at the Nov. 17, 2020, meeting,” a statement from the council read.

Several California cities and local politicians have been calling for the recognition of Artsakh as well as for the US government to intervene and help stop the war.

The Armenian-American community is urging the US government to sanction Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh (also known as Artsakh) broke out on Sept. 27.

Armenian officials say 1,065 of their troops and 39 civilians have been killed in the clashes so far, while 122 civilians have been wounded. Azerbaijani authorities haven’t disclosed their military losses.

Attempts of a ceasefire have been broken three times. The latest U.S. brokered ceasefire, which went into effect, Oct. 26 was broken within hours.

