Mountain lion struck and killed on PCH in Malibu

A mountain lion has died after it was struck by a vehicle in Malibu on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Around 8:00 a.m., Los Angeles County deputies with the Malibu Station were called to an area on the Pacific Coast Highway near Decker Road regarding a mountain lion sighting.

A short time later, sheriff’s officials confirmed someone ran over the mountain lion and that it died. The driver was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

