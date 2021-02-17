Motorcyclist in custody after leading CHP on high-speed chase in San Fernando Valley

A motorcyclist is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase in the San Fernando Valley late Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a speeding motorcyclist in the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in the Woodland Hills area around 11 p.m.

The suspect hopped in the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway and traveled through Burbank, Glendale and parts of Los Angeles.

At one point during the chase, the suspect exceeded speeds of 125 mph. The suspect eventually pulled over on the shoulder and was taken into custody.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

