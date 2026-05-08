Southern California forecast: Here's what to expect for Mother's Day weekend

The Brief High pressure is building over Southern California, bringing a hot Mother’s Day weekend with triple digits possible in several areas by Monday. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s along the coast. The abnormal heat is expected to peak on Monday before forecast models show a return to seasonal averages by Tuesday.



A hot Mother’s Day is on tap in Southern California, with some areas set to reach triple digits.

What we know:

High pressure will continue to build over the next couple of days, which will turn up the heat across the region. Despite a morning marine layer, FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban said, "It’s still going to be dry, and it’s still going to be abnormal."

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning in the Coachella Valley through Monday at 8 p.m., where temperatures are expected to reach up to 108 degrees.

Conditions vary depending on how far you are from the water:

The Coast: A sea breeze will keep afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Mountains: Local mountain communities will see pleasant temperatures reaching the upper 70s over the weekend.

Inland Communities: Inland areas in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties will reach the mid-80s, and could even hit 90 degrees on Monday.

Valleys and Deserts: For the valleys, Inland Empire, and desert areas, afternoon highs are forecast to reach the low to mid-90s over the weekend. By Monday, these areas will be flirting with triple-digit heat.

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What's next:

Forecast models show that temperatures will return closer to seasonal averages by Tuesday.