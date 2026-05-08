Hesperia High School wrestling coach arrested for alleged lewd acts with a child
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A high school wrestling coach in Hesperia has been taken into custody following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a child.
What we know:
On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the Specialized Investigations Division’s Crimes Against Children Detail launched an inquiry into reports of lewd and lascivious acts involving Gene Richard Griffith III.
By the following day, detectives identified Griffith, a coach at Hesperia High School, as the primary suspect. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center.
What we don't know:
The specific age of the victim and the duration of the alleged misconduct have not been disclosed by authorities.
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It's unclear how many additional victims may be involved or if the alleged incidents happened on school grounds.
What they're saying:
Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are urging the community to come forward with any relevant information.
What you can do:
If you have information regarding this case or believe there are other victims, you are encouraged to contact Detective Victoria Twardowski at (909) 890-4904.
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To remain anonymous, you can call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or submit a report online at the SBCSD Catapult portal.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.