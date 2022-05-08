Neighbors heard screaming, fighting before 3 children were found dead in Woodland Hills home

A grim discovery in the valley on Mother's Day. Three children are dead, and their mother is being questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time. The crime scene involves three different homes on this 22000 block of Victory Boulevard in Woodland Hills. LAPD responded to 911 calls from neighbors at 7:40 am Sunday morning. The calls initially came out as assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found 3 deceased children inside the home — two boys and one little girl. Their ages range from 8 to 12 years old and paramedics say the kids had been dead for several hours when they arrived.

The mother was immediately detained and brought to a hospital for a mental evaluation then placed in custody.

Police have not identified a suspect as of Sunday evening. Neighbors say they heard screaming and fighting before calling the police.

LAPD says this an active investigation.