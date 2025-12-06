2 men charged in $1.3 million construction scam in Ventura County

The Brief Ben Nino Hunter and Moran Elkarif have been charged in a construction fraud scheme targeting Ventura County victims. The scam involved unlicensed contracting and failure to complete work, resulting in a total alleged loss of over $1.3 million. The defendants were arrested on December 3, 2025, and are scheduled for arraignment on December 8, 2025.



Two Los Angeles County men have been charged with defrauding multiple victims in Ventura County in a construction scam that totaled more than $1.3 million.

What we know:

The suspects, Ben Nino Hunter of Hidden Hills and Morgan Elkarif of Los Angeles, are accused of scamming at least three Ventura County victims.

They are charged with seven felony counts of grand theft, conspiracy to defraud another's property, and diversion of construction funds.

They also face two misdemeanor violations for contracting without a license and accepting excessive payment.

The charges include special allegations for causing an excessive loss of more than $1.3 million, targeting a particularly vulnerable victim, and taking advantage of a position of trust.

Operating under business names such as Wellbilt Inc. and Archie Inc., they allegedly caused extensive damage to one home during a mold remediation job, requested large additional payments, and then failed to complete the work.

Timeline:

The investigation into Hunter and Elkarif began in September 2024, when a victim reported the fraud to law enforcement.

Both men were arrested at their Los Angeles County homes on December 3 by investigators from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hunter and Elkarif made their first court appearance the following day.

What's next:

Hunter and Elkarif are scheduled for arraignment and risk assessment hearings on December 8.

They remain in custody with bail set at $200,000.

What they're saying:

Chief investigator Scott Whitney commented on the impact of these crimes.

"These types of crimes not only cause financial harm and violate a victim’s sense of security, but they also undermine confidence in legitimate businesses," Whitney said.

"Our investigators work diligently to uncover these schemes and to pursue anyone that defrauds our residents."

What you can do:

The Ventura County District Attorney's office encourages any additional victims or witnesses to come forward by contacting contractors state license board investigator Matthew Boeck at (909) 890-2240.