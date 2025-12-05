NBA champion Elden Campbell’s cause of death revealed

article

The Brief Elden Campbell's family continues to mourn following his sudden death on Monday. Florida officials confirmed he died after suffering a medical emergency during a fishing trip. Campbell was drafted by the LA Lakers in 1990 and went on to play 15 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.



The cause of death for Elden Campbell, Clemson’s all-time leading scorer and NBA champion, has been revealed. He was 57.

What we know:

Florida officials said Campbell died from an accidental drowning after suffering a medical emergency during a fishing trip on Thursday, Dec. 1, TMZ reported.

Thomas Steinkamp, the chief investigative services for Broward County, also confirmed his cause of death to People.

He is survived by his four children, wife and three siblings.

His sister, Sandra, told the New York Post, it was "sudden" and they don't know what happened. "He wasn't sick. He was out fishing," she said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elden Campbell, former Laker and Clemson’s all-time leading scorer, dies at 57

‘Deeply saddened and heartbroken’

What they're saying:

The Detroit Pistons and Campbell Family released statements following his unexpected passing.

Statement from the Detroit Pistons

"The Detroit Pistons organization is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news of Elden Campbell’s passing. A proud member of our 2004 NBA Championship team, Elden patrolled the paint with strength and skill, playing an important role during one of the most memorable chapters in franchise history. Beyond his contributions on the court, Elden’s calm presence and warm personality made him beloved by teammates, fans, and the community alike. Our hearts and prayers are with Elden’s family and friends during this difficult time."

Statement from the Campbell Family

"Elden was a man of faith who trusted in his lord and savior Jesus Christ. Husband, father, brother, cousin and friend. He was a man to whom family meant everything -- generous, funny, disciplined and kind, but could shut you down if required. A man of God, he passed doing what he loved; fishing out on the ocean, enjoying his idea of an ideal day."

The backstory:

Campbell is considered a college basketball legend and maintains the scoring record at Clemson University.

He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 27th overall back in the 1990 NBA Draft and went on to play 15 seasons in the league.

The LA native played for the Lakers for his first nine NBA seasons and went on to play for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

He won a championship with the Pistons in 2004.

Elden Campbell #41 of the Detroit Pistons gets congratulated by NBA Commissioner David Stern during the championship ring ceremony prior to facing the Houston Rockets on November 2, 2004 at the Palace at Auburn Hills in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit beg (Getty Images) Expand