24 LA County employees charged with stealing over $700K in COVID unemployment benefits

The Brief Eleven additional Los Angeles County employees have been charged with felony grand theft for fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits. This brings the total number of county employees charged in the pandemic-era scheme to 24, with over $741,518 allegedly stolen. The employees allegedly continued to collect benefits and submit fraudulent income certifications while still working full-time for the county.



Eleven additional Los Angeles County employees have been charged with felony grand theft for fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits between 2020 and 2023 while they were still employed full-time.

What we know:

A total of 24 Los Angeles County employees allegedly submitted fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to the California Employment Development Department (EDD) between 2020 and 2023 topping $741,518, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

These employees falsely claimed to be unemployed and earning zero income, despite still being employed by the county and earning at least $3,000 a month, which made them ineligible for benefits, officials said.

The employees allegedly submitted more than 40 fraudulent income certifications over the duration of the fraud, claiming, under penalty of perjury, that they were unemployed even while receiving biweekly county paychecks.

The county has since reimbursed the state for the alleged fraudulent benefits.

The following 11 Los Angeles County employees have been charged since Oct. 15.

Alejandro Mendez Albarado, 45: Sheriff’s Department senior equipment maintenance worker. Allegedly stole $21,866 in unemployment benefits between June 26 and Dec. 19, 2021. He was arraigned on Nov. 20 and pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2026.

Brandon Joseph Batiste, 34: Department of Public Works warehouse employee. Allegedly stole $9,349 in unemployment benefits between May 23 and Nov. 20, 2021. He was arraigned on Nov. 25 and pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2026.

Dina Liza Wolf, 56: Department of Health Services licensed vocational nurse. Allegedly stole $11,700 in unemployment benefits between Jan. 25, 2022, and April 2, 2023. Arraignment is set for Dec. 18.

Elizabeth Jacinto, 68: Department of Public Social Services eligibility worker. Allegedly stole $11,700 in unemployment benefits between May 16, 2021, and Nov. 18, 2021. She was arraigned on Nov. 13 and pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2026.

Georgette McKinney, 59: Child Support Services Department supervising child support specialist. Allegedly stole $55,650 in unemployment benefits between July 24, 2020, and Sept. 21, 2021, using her own identity. McKinney is also accused of stealing $76,740 using 28 fictitious identities. She was arraigned on Nov. 6 and pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Jessica Alcorta, 47: Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office legal office support assistant. Allegedly stole $36,150 in unemployment benefits between Dec. 17, 2020, and Sept. 24, 2022. Arraignment is set for Jan. 8, 2026, in Department 30.

Khristine Louise Canero, 35:b Department of Health Services relief nurse. Allegedly stole $11,700 in unemployment benefits from June 26, 2021, to Dec. 29, 2021. Arraignment is set for Dec. 18.

Manuel Martinez, 43: Department of Health Services electrician. Allegedly stole $11,700 in unemployment benefits between Dec. 6, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2022. He was arraigned on Nov. 14 and pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2026.

Racheal Nalutaaya, 42: Department of Health Services nursing attendant. Allegedly stole $23,400 in unemployment benefits between Sept. 1, 2021, and March 4, 2022. Arraignment is set for Dec. 18.

Soo Manai, 69: Department of Health Services licensed vocational nurse. Allegedly stole $11,829 in unemployment benefits from Dec. 22, 2021, to March 10, 2022. Arraignment is set for Dec. 18.

Terry Beasley II, 44: Probation Department detention services officer. Allegedly stole $11,700 in unemployment benefits from Sept. 30, 2022, until April 2, 2023. Arraignment is set for Dec. 18.

Ten of the newly charged employees are charged with one felony count of grand theft and one lesser misdemeanor offense, as were the 13 employees previously charged.

McKinney is additionally charged with two felony counts of grand theft and one count of grand theft of access card account information, as well as an aggravated white collar crime sentencing enhancement. She faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman commented on the prosecution of government employees.

"My office will continue relentlessly rooting out fraud and prosecuting government employees who steal from the public they serve. While the vast majority of Los Angeles County employees ethically fulfill their duties and are dedicated to public service, there are some who exploit the system and betray the public’s trust. My message to fraudsters is unequivocal: if you steal from taxpayers, you will be prosecuted," he said.

By the numbers:

Total employees charged: 24 (11 newly charged, 13 previously charged).

Total amount allegedly stolen: $741,518 in unemployment benefits by the 24 employees.

Wider estimated loss: The auditor-controller's office estimates Los Angeles County has lost over $3 million due to pandemic unemployment insurance fraud, including $1.7 million committed by employees and the rest by criminals using employee identities.

Maximum sentence: Ten of the newly charged face a maximum of three years in state prison if convicted. Georgette Mckinney, who is accused of using 28 fictitious identities, faces a maximum of seven years.

What's next:

The district attorney's office will seek restitution from each defendant.

If convicted as charged, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of three years in state prison.

What you can do:

Members of the public are encouraged to report any known or suspected incidents of fraud, waste, or abuse involving Los Angeles County to the fraud hotline online at fraud.lacounty.gov or by calling (800) 544-6861.