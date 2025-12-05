Helms Bakery closing just one year after reopening in Culver City

The Brief Helms Bakery in Culver City is abruptly closing on December 14, just over a year after it opened. Chef Sang Yoon cited "immense challenges for independent restaurants" in Los Angeles, including changing dining habits and business operations, as the reason for the closure. This is the second recent closure for Yoon, following the shuttering of the Arts District location of Father's Office in September.



Sang Yoon's Helms Bakery in Culver City is closing on December 14 after operating for just over one year.

What we know:

The announcement was made by Chef Sang Yoon via an Instagram post on December 4.

The bakery originally opened on November 1, 2024, following nearly 12 years of delays.

This closure comes shortly after Yoon shuttered the Arts District location of Father's Office in September after five years in business. The Santa Monica and Culver City locations of Father's Office will remain open.

The backstory:

Helms Bakery originally operated as a wholesale baking operation from 1931 to 1969.

According to Yoon, the original bakery closed in 1969 due to "rising costs and the rise of mass-produced supermarket bread."

When Yoon reopened the space in 2024, he did it "to bring back a beloved piece of Los Angeles history for Angelenos."

What they're saying:

In his announcement, Sang Yoon provided a candid reason for the closure.

"The last several years in Los Angeles have brought immense challenges for independent restaurants and changed how people dine and how businesses operate. Together, these factors have made it increasingly difficult to sustain Helms in its current form."

He also offered thanks to the patrons of the bakery.

"We hope to see you before we close, and we look forward to what the future holds."

What's next:

Helms Bakery's last day of operation is Dec. 14.