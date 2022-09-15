Expand / Collapse search

'Most faithful' US cities are in Southern California, apparently

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
California
FOX 11
LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to link up with someone who apparently will never cheat on you, pack your bags and head to Southern California if you aren't here already! 

A new study from MyDatingAdviser.com used its Infidelity Index to make the list, studying 200 major U.S. cities over a variety of factors including marriage, divorce, and separation rates. It also factored into the mix the number of places to meet for an affair, as well as number of Google searches for the word "affair" and hookup website "Ashley Madison." 

Taking the top spot of most faithful cities was Pasadena, followed by Torrance and Orange in Southern California. Roseville, which is located in Placer County up north in the Sacramento metropolitan area, rounded out the top three.

Here's the full list:

  1. Pasadena, California
  2. Torrance, California
  3. Roseville, California
  4. Visalia, California
  5. Laredo, Texas
  6. Montgomery, Alabama
  7. Orange, California
  8. West Valley City, Utah
  9. McAllen, Texas
  10. Syracuse, New York

Now if you want to know where the most unfaithful partners are, we've got that list too. What's that saying, "all my exes live in Texas?" The top three most unfaithful cities were in Texas. Here's that list:

  1. Dallas, Texas
  2. Fort Worth, Texas
  3. Houston, Texas
  4. St. Louis, Missouri
  5. Nashville, Tennessee
  6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  7. New York, New York
  8. Knoxville, Tennessee
  9. Atlanta, Georgia
  10. Washington, D.C.