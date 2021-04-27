More LA County cities vote for 'no confidence' in DA Gascón's policies

article

More cities in Los Angeles County are voting for "no confidence" in DA George Gascón's policies.

On Tuesday, longtime Los Angeles County prosecutor and Deputy DA Jonathan Hatami announced city leaders from Lancaster, La Mirada and Whittier all voted for "no confidence" in Gascón's policies.

The city cities join Beverly Hills, Pico Rivera and Santa Clarita as Los Angeles County cities approving votes of no confidence against the current DA.

Hatami, the longtime prosecutor who announced the city's decisions Tuesday night, has been highly critical of his boss. Gascón made headlines earlier in the year for pushing to eliminate all special enhancement allegations, which would make about 20,000 inmates eligible for re-sentencing consideration.

"I don’t believe in putting a lot of people in prison either," Hatami told FOX 11 back in December 2020. "However, he wants to release everybody, there is no differentiation. It’s not like, ‘OK Mr. Hatami, I know your cases are child murderers and torturers, so obviously most people want those individuals to be prosecuted and kept away from the general public.’ He doesn’t even say that."

