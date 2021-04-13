Pico Rivera becomes 3rd city to approve vote of no confidence in Gascón's reforms

The City of Pico Rivera approved a 3-2 vote of no confidence in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's special directives Tuesday evening.

The cities of Santa Clarita and Beverly Hills both previously approved votes of no confidence against Gascón last month.

Now, La Mirada is considering doing the same.

Pico Rivera city councilman Andrew Lara, who says he has no confidence in Gascón's policies, said this vote cannot be painted as the doing of "White Republicans" like Santa Clarita or Beverly Hills. He says he is a Democrat, and he has to put policy before party here.

A representative from Gascón's administration spoke live at the city council meeting and said that Gascón's policies are meant to "advance public safety, equity, victim's services, and strengthen police accountability."

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva also spoke and slammed Gascón's policies.

Councilman Lara said he was offended by comments from Gascón's representative that his directives are "the people's directives" because Gascón won the election.

Lara pointed out that the voters wanted to keep the death penalty and he said anyone who kills an officer deserves to die.

