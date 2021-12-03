Montgomery County homeowner using smoke to manage snake infestation causes $1M in fire damage

A fire that burned a large home in a rural area of Montgomery County was started accidentally when the homeowner used smoke to manage a snake infestation.

The fire was reported Thursday night at a three-story house on Big Woods Road in the Dickerson / Poolesville area.

Officials say hot coals were placed too close to combustibles sparking the blaze. The home was in a non-hydrant area at the end of a nearly mile-long driveway making fighting the fire more difficult for firefighters.

Damage estimates are estimated at $1 million. No injuries were reported.