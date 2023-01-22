'Hero' civilians disarmed Monterey Park gunman at Alhambra dancehall: Sheriff

The mass shooting that left 10 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of several civilians who disarmed the gunman at a scene in Alhambra, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday evening.

Ten people were killed, and another 10 people were hospitalized after a gunman, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, opened fire at a ballroom in Monterey Park Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. that night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the 100 block of Garvey Avenue.

Officials said 20 to 30 minutes later, Tran entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra with a gun. There, Luna said Tran "was disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes because they saved lives. This could have been much worse."

Investigators were able to recover a gun from the Alhambra dance hall. Luna described the weapon as a "magazine-fed, semi-automatic assault pistol."

Tran was able to escape after the attempted shooting in Alhambra. Sunday morning, officials in Torrance found a white van that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle near Sepulveda and Hawthorne boulevards. The driver then pulled into a shopping mall parking lot and a SWAT team was called to the scene. Luna said that just before 1 p.m., officers approached the vehicle and found Tran, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside. Another hand gun was recovered in the van.

The Lai Lai dance hall was celebrating its 29th anniversary Saturday night, as Asian communities were celebrating the Lunar New Year. In the wake of the attack, the ballroom closed Sunday, and has indefinitely suspended the venue's tea and night dances. The facility has said it will reopen to lessons only starting Monday, but that as a precaution, all students and instructors will be searched before entering the studio.